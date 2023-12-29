How actors in ‘The Act,’ the Hulu show based on Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life, compare to the real people

Patricia Arquette and Joey King star as Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard in ‘The Act.’

Hulu

Hulu’s original series “The Act” is based on the real story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy Rose (Joey King) pled guilty to the murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette).

Gypsy Rose said she was abused by her mother, who likely had a condition called Munchausen by proxy.

Hulu’s original series “The Act” is based on the real murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, whose daughter Gypsy Rose eventually pled guilty to second-degree murder.

After her death, it was revealed that Dee Dee forcibly kept her daughter in a child-like state and convinced everyone — including many doctors — that Gypsy Rose suffered from a variety of diseases.

Hulu’s dramatized take on their tragic relationship was based on a BuzzFeed article by Michelle Dean, who adapted the series with Nick Antosca. It’s the second retelling of the 2015 murder, following HBO’s documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

When the Hulu show premiered in 2019, it earned positive reviews from critics, many of whom praised the moving performances. At the 71st Emmy Awards, Patricia Arquette won outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role as Dee Dee, while Joey King’s portrayal of Gypsy Rose earned a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited series.

Interest in the case was recently reignited after Gypsy Rose, now 32, was released from prison after serving eight years of her sentence.

Here’s how the cast of “The Act” compares to the real-life people.

Patricia Arquette (left) plays Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Dee Dee was 48 years old when she was killed. Hulu When Arquette made her on-screen debut as Dee Dee, she was fresh from her win at the Golden Globes for her role in Showtime’s limited series “Escape at Dannemora.” Dee Dee was found dead in her bed on June 14, 2015. She had been stabbed several times in her sleep. Experts speculate that Dee Dee had a condition called Munchausen by proxy. Dee Dee is always holding Gypsy’s hand in footage of the two together. KYTV / via HBO To the public’s knowledge, Dee Dee was never evaluated by a mental health professional during her life, and she cannot be posthumously diagnosed. However, multiple doctors and therapists who have studied this case say her symptoms are consistent with a rare mental illness called Munchausen by proxy, which is a form of abuse. Caretakers who have Munchausen by proxy will pretend the person in their care is ill or unable to function independently, and will usually inflict illness or pain on purpose. According to MedlinePlus, most people with this problem are mothers with small children. It’s very uncommon for the abuse to continue for as long as it did for Gypsy, who was under her mother’s thumb well into adulthood. Joey King plays Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was a victim of her mother’s abuse. Gypsy has said she didn’t realize that she was being abused for most of her life. CZ Post/Hulu According to Gypsy, the abuse she suffered was both psychological and physical. In HBO’s documentary, clinical psychologist Dr. Marc Feldman compared Gypsy’s situation to that of a hostage. Gypsy’s mother made her believe she was much younger, mentally and physically. Dee Dee claimed that Gypsy was mentally “slow” and had her take multiple unnecessary medications. HBO Gypsy was born in 1991. She was 23 when she conspired to kill her mother. But Dee Dee would claim that Gypsy had the mental capacity of a 7-year-old girl. Dee Dee also told Gypsy she was much younger, sometimes citing different birth years. The Blanchards’ friends and family, including Gypsy’s father, believed that Gypsy was confined to a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy. According to BuzzFeed, tests for muscular dystrophy repeatedly came back negative, and Gypsy was aware she could walk by the time she was arrested. Dee Dee also falsely claimed that Gypsy had been diagnosed with other diseases and mental illnesses, including leukemia, asthma, and infections that required multiple surgeries on her eyes, ears, and throat. The show includes scenes after Gypsy’s arrest. Gypsy pled guilty to second-degree murder. Hulu The day after the murder, Gypsy and her boyfriend took a bus to Wisconsin, but they were apprehended shortly after. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Texts and online communication revealed that she had asked her boyfriend to carry out the crime. Gypsy admitted to the murder shortly after her arrest. Gypsy was 23 when her mother was killed. Springfield Police Department Gypsy’s attorney, Michael Stanfield, told BuzzFeed that she gained 14 pounds in the 12 months she spent in Greene County Jail before her plea; most inmates lose weight due to the poor food quality, which seems to indicate that Gypsy had been malnourished when living with her mother. At the time, Gypsy’s stepmother Kristy Blanchard told the Springfield News-Leader that her stepdaughter was “thriving” in prison. “Despite everything, she still tells me that she’s happier now than with her mom,” Kristy said. “And that if she had a choice to either be in jail, or back with her mom, she would rather be in jail.” Calum Worthy plays Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, whom she met online. Gypsy met Godejohn on a Christian dating site. Hulu Gypsy asked Godejohn to kill her mother. “Honey, you forget I am ruthless, and my hatred of her will force her to die,” Godejohn texted Gypsy before the murder. “It’s my evil side doing it. He won’t mess up, because he enjoys killing.” Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Godejohn was 26 years old when he killed Dee Dee. Springfield Police Department Godejohn was sentenced by a judge in Greene County, Missouri in 2019. AnnaSophia Robb plays Lacey, Gypsy’s friend. Robb starred in “Bridge to Terabithia” and “Soul Surfer.” CZ Post/Hulu In the trailer for “The Act,” Gypsy tells Lacey that she met her “Prince Charming” when she begins talking to Godejohn online. Lacey appears to be based on Aleah Woodmansee, Gypsy’s real-life friend and neighbor. Woodmansee appeared in HBO’s documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.” HBO “She would show interest in different boys and try to ask me advice on like, you know, ‘How do you approach them? How do you, like, kiss a boy?’ Gypsy just wanted to be a regular teen,” Woodmansee said during an appearance on ABC’s “20/20.” Chloë Sevigny plays Mel, the Blanchards’ neighbor, though it’s unclear whether she has a real-life counterpart. In “The Act,” Mel is a single mother who’s suspicious of Dee Dee. CZ Post/Hulu Chloë Sevigny plays Mel, the mother of Robb’s character Lacey. “We found it challenging,” Sevigny told Collider. “Gypsy and Dee Dee are based on real people, and there’s so much there. There’s so much of that story they need to tell. We were obviously supposed to be a device for the storytelling.” “We were supposed to be the normal family,” she continued. “We’re also the observers and the audience. How do we help propel the story? What can we do, as actors and as characters, to show the opposite of what’s going on, in this house across the street?”

Read the original article on Insider