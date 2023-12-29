Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    Michael Cohen Says He Gave Fake Cases to His Lawyers Thanks to AI

    Michael Cohen Says He Gave Fake Cases to His Lawyers Thanks to AI

    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer, claims he unwittingly gave his lawyers fake legal citations generated from artificial intelligence for use in his case, according to newly unsealed court records.

    The citations, which were produced by Google Bard, were ultimately included in a motion to a Manhattan federal judge, with Cohen not realizing that his attorney “would drop the cases into his submission wholesale without even confirming that they existed,” he insisted in a sworn declaration.

    Cohen, who is set to be a key witness in one of Trump’s upcoming criminal trials, added that he “did not realize that Google Bard was a generative text service that, like ChatGPT, could show citations and descriptions that looked real but actually were not.”

