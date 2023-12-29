Fri. Dec 29th, 2023

    The best home workout apps, from Jennifer Aniston-endorsed Pvolve to Chris Hemsworth's Centr and more

    BEST FREE TRAINING APP

    To fit

    Price Free; upgrade to FitOn Pro plan for $24.99 for six months or $29.99 annually

    Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry, Julianne Hough and Jeanette Jenkins are just a few of your star teachers in To fit (available in the App Store and other app markets), one of the best free home fitness apps that offers classes led by famous trainers. Founded by former Fitbit executive Lindsay Cook, the platform offers free videos of yoga, cardio, Pilates, barre, HIIT, dance, strength training, stretching, and more, including classes that are just 10 minutes long.

    Join challenges with other members (think beginner yoga, sculpting and toning, or resistance building) or take advantage of free two- to four-week courses on healthy eating, 20-minute workouts, stress relief, and other programs. Apple Watch users can also sync the FitOn app with Apple Health to track their heart rate.

    You can also upgrade to the FitOn Pro plan, which costs $25 for six months or $30 per year and includes personalized meal plans, fitness tracking integration, unlimited offline downloads, over 500 exclusive recipes, and more content.

