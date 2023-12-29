B.C. Supreme Court blocks public drug use ban | Globalnews.ca

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines



British Columbia’s Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.

The ruling in favor of the Harm Reduction Nurses Association imposes a temporary injunction until March 31, with the judge saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if the laws go into effect.

The legislature passed the Public Use of Illegal Substances Restriction Act in November, which allows fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to use drugs in certain public places.

More to come…

