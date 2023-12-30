Heat Healer’s Premium Infrared Sauna Blanket Is the Ultimate Self-Care Investment

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Heat Healer.

As someone who is constantly looking for wellness and fitness shortcuts, discovering that infrared sauna blankets for at-home use exist was a major game-changer. Infrared saunas have been touted for their detoxifying and calorie-burning benefits, helping to improve circulation, accelerate lymphatic drainage, shed pesky water weight, give the skin a healthy glow, and the list goes on. Now, you can reap the benefits of an in-studio infrared sauna in the comfort of your own bed, couch, or living room floor, all thanks to the advent of the sauna blanket. Like most sauna blankets on the market, Heat Healer’s Infrared Sauna blanket looks like a luxe sleeping bag, only it’s equipped with carbon fiber heating technology, allowing for the maximum amount of infrared emissivity (range of 6-14 microns) for amplified detoxification.

Unlike other infrared sauna blankets that I’ve tried, the Heat Healer blanket is designed with 96 jade and tourmaline stones throughout its interior, which allows for even heat distribution and eliminates “hot spots” from getting a little intense in random areas (a common issue with lower-end sauna blankets.) Jade and tourmaline also emit negative ions, which, according to the brand, are known for promoting relaxation, making your sweat sessions feel extra indulgent. I cannot speak to what the stones actually do, but I certainly can attest to their tension-relieving and endorphin-producing effects. It gives you that amazing post-runners high after just fifteen minutes or so—and just by lying down—no movement required. And no, it does not feel like you’re lying on stones or rocks in the slightest.

