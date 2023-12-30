How does extreme heat affect my pet? Here we explain how to keep them cool this summer.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Summer has truly arrived, and with it comes extremely hot and humid days.

Chances are, if you feel hot, your (fur) babies feel it too.

Whether you have a dog, cat, or even a small guinea pig, there are plenty of ways to keep your pets cool during the warmer months.

So here are some species-specific tips to keep in mind.

What happens if an animal gets too hot?

All animals are susceptible to extreme heat.

“It can cause organ damage, seizures and, in the worst cases, death,” says Anne Chester, head veterinarian at the RSPCA.

“We have seen dogs that have been left in a car in the sun for about seven or eight minutes and that can be enough to cause significant injuries.”

The AWLQ says the average body temperature of dogs and cats ranges between 38.3 and 39.2 degrees Celsius.

When a The dog’s temperature rises above 42 ° C. or a cat at 41C+They can suffer heatstroke, brain damageand even dead.

However, some are more likely to have serious problems, particularly brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs and cats, says AWLQ spokesperson Craig Montgomery.

“These include pugs, bulldogs, greyhounds, exotic short-haired cats and pets with especially thick coats,” Montgomery said.

“Dark-haired dogs and cats are more likely to absorb heat through their fur, while light-haired dogs are more susceptible to sunburn.”

Most animals naturally reduce their body temperature by panting. However, flat-faced breeds have shorter airways, which can reduce the effectiveness of panting.

Pexels: Steshka Willems Brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds, such as pugs, are at increased risk for heat stroke.

How do you know if your pet is too hot?

According to the RSPCA, signs can vary between animals, but commonly include:

Relentless panting (increases as heat stroke progresses)

Drooling, salivating

Agitation, restlessness

Very red or pale gums.

bright red tongue

Increased heart rate

difficulty breathing

Vomiting, diarrhea (possibly bloody)

Signs of mental confusion, delirium.

Dizziness, staggering

Lethargy, weakness

muscle tremors

Seizures

Collapsing and lying down

Little or no urine production.

Eat

If you think your pet may be suffering from heat stroke, it is important to take him to the vet immediately.

What should I do if my pet shows signs of heat stress?

The AWLQ suggests that homeowners take the following steps:

Remove the pet from the hot environment immediately.

Apply or spray cold water (but not ice or ice) to the animal’s fur, skin, ears, belly, and paw pads.

Transport your pet to the nearest veterinarian

If you’re wondering why you shouldn’t use ice water, Dr. Chester has the answer.

“You need to be careful not to try to cool your pets too quickly as they may become hypothermic again, so be sensible about this.”

And remember, even if your pet seems to be recovering or you only suspect that he may be suffering from heat stroke, it is recommended that you take him to be checked out as a precaution.

“The animal may be experiencing internal problems that you can’t see,” says the AWLQ.

The Universal “Keep Cool” Advice for All Pets

Dr. Chester and Mr. Montgomery say the best things you can do to protect your pets from extreme heat are:

Do not leave pets in a car or vehicle.. No, having the windows closed does not change this rule.

This may seem obvious, but make sure your animals have access to fresh water. It may be helpful to have an extra container or two in case one spills.

Always provide your pets access to shaded areas. Remember, the sun moves throughout the day.

Consider providing a water bath or clam pool for dogs and birds

Think if a cooling mat can benefit your pet. They work by absorbing your pet’s body heat and dissipating it.

Attempt leave ice blocks wrapped in a towelor even just wet towels throughout the house for your pet to sit

Bring your animals insideif possible

How do I keep my dog ​​cool in hot weather?

Avoid walking your dog during the hottest hours of the day. – generally between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m..

Not only is it hot, but sidewalks, roads, and sand can seriously burn your dog’s paw pads, says Dr. Chester.

“Sometimes you can see dogs at traffic lights dancing on their paws because the road is hot,” he said.

“We often don’t realize how hot the ground is because we’re wearing shoes, so chances are if you can’t stand barefoot on the bitumen, your dog can’t either.”

Try to stick to grassy areas whenever possible.

unpack: Jannes Mingram Your dog may like a cheap splash pool (located in the shade) if you spend time outdoors on a hot day.

Dr. Chester also says Never leave a dog tied up in the backyard.

“Sometimes a chained dog looks like it has shade, but then it gets tangled and unfortunately gets trapped in the sun.

“Or the sun changes and they are left without shade because they can’t move very far.

“The lesson is to be aware of where the sun is going.”

The last tip is fun: try giving your fur baby a frozen treat or rubber toy filled with safe foods.

“I do this with my own dogs on very hot days. I put their regular food in a bowl and just add water,” Dr. Chester said.

“Not only does it help them cool down, but it also keeps them entertained and provides enrichment since they can’t devour their food in 30 seconds.”

What about furry felines?

Cats generally find a cool spot on their own and use as little energy as possible during the hottest parts of the day; In other words, they are taking a nap.

That’s why Dr. Chester recommends that owners provide their cats with options.

This could mean putting a cooling mat outside or placing cool bricks around the housemaking sure they have access to tilesleaving the fan and providing shade in the garden.

Don’t forget the little ones

Experts say it’s very important to think about animals confined to enclosures on hot days, such as rabbits, guinea pigs and birds.

At a minimum, they say you should make sure their enclosure is situated in a cool, shady, well-ventilated location.

For guinea pigs and rabbits, make sure their hutches are out of direct sunlight at all times. Make sure they have a supply of fresh water, and you can even place an ice brick wrapped in a tea towel in their hutch for support.

unpack: bonnie kittle Guinea pigs do not have sweat glands, so they cannot regulate heat through sweat.

“It’s also a good idea to make sure they have fresh vegetables available,” Dr. Chester said.

Montgomery said guinea pigs can overheat quickly, so keep an eye on them constantly and watch for warning signs.

“If your guinea pig shows signs of lethargy, panting and convulsions, you should seek veterinary help immediately.”

For birds, you should also make sure their cages are out of direct sunlight or, if possible, brought indoors. Some birds may enjoy a bird bath or bowl of water to cool off.