Donald Trump blasts David Bowie’s Starman from his cart as he plays golf with Lindsey Graham after Maine boots him off the ballot

David Trump raced around his Florida golf course on Friday, blowing up David Bowie’s Starman while piloting his cart, looking stress-free after two states booted him from the presidential ticket.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was seen with the former president in exclusive photos taken by DailyMail.com at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

Trump was wearing his trademark red MAGA cap with the number 46 (he was the 46th president of the United States), a white golf shirt and black pants.

He often DJs when dining at his private club Mar-a-Lago. And he did it on Friday when he belted out Bowie’s hit song about Ziggy Stardust bringing a message of hope to Earth’s youth over the radio: the salvation of an alien ‘Starman.’

Bowie, a 1970s punk rocker, even dressed as Ziggy Stardust, using him as his stage persona in 1972 and 1973.

The character was an androgynous alien rock star who came to Earth before an impending apocalyptic disaster to deliver a message of hope. After amassing a large following and being worshiped as a messiah, Ziggy eventually dies as a victim of his own fame and excess.

It catapulted Bowie to super stardom, sparking ‘Ziggymania’ around the world.

David Bowie often performed as Ziggy Stardust

Bowie died in 2016, but his son, Duncan Jones, was furious with Trump when he played his father’s iconic song Rebel Rebel at campaign rallies.

“I’m pretty sure this bastard is still using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally,” Duncan said.

Trump is a fan of Bowie and often plays his music.

‘I knew him a little. He was a great talent,” Trump said of Bowie at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, Trump’s calm demeanor was a change from that of his team, which reacted with fury after Maine kept Trump off its presidential ticket, citing his role in encouraging the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. .

Trump leads the polls for the Republican presidential nomination. The main battle begins in earnest in January.

Trump’s team said Thursday night that it will appeal the decision in Maine, as it will in Colorado.

Both Colorado and Maine found that Trump had participated in an insurrection and was therefore ineligible to hold office, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

But Michigan on Wednesday found otherwise, and California on Thursday night sided with Michigan and ruled that Trump could remain on the ballot.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung criticized Maine’s decision.

“We are witnessing, in real time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter,” he added.

‘Democrats in Democratic states are recklessly and unconstitutionally suspending the civil rights of American voters by attempting to summarily remove President Trump’s name from the ballot.

‘Make no mistake: These partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy. Biden and the Democrats simply do not trust the American voter in a free and fair election and now rely on the strength of government institutions to protect their hold on power.

Donald Trump plays golf often, usually at one of his private clubs.

The former president usually spends winters in Palm Beach, where he lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

She spent Christmas there, according to photographs published on social media, which drew attention because Melania Trump was noticeably absent from them.

The former first lady was absent because she was caring for her sick mother.

Amalija Knavs, 78, is sick in the hospital, according to multiple reports, and the former first lady has been at her mother’s side instead of being at Mar-a-Lago celebrating the holidays with her family.

Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the Trump family (above) with several members of the former president’s family at Mar-a-Lago the day after Christmas, including Barron Trump. Pictured, far left: Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs.

Kimberly Guilfoyle posted several images from the Christmas celebration on her social media, including a large group photo that included Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs, 79.

The image also includes former President Donald Trump; his eldest son Don Jr. and his fiancé Guilfoyle; Trump’s youngest son, Barron, 17; Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos; and her eldest daughter, Ivanka, with her husband Jared Kushner and her three children, Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, seven.

The tallest of the group is Barron, who looks several inches taller than his father, who is 6’3′.