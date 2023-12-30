Foreign Exchange Student Abducted and Being Held Captive in Utah, Police Say

Riverdale Police Department

A foreign exchange student in Utah is believed to have been abducted and is being held somewhere “against his will,” authorities say.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Riverdale Police Department both sounded the alarm on Friday over 17-year-old Kai Zhuang, who was reportedly last seen in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

“Officers have reason to believe he has been forcefully taken from his home and is being held against his well,” DPS said in a statement, without elaborating on why Zhuang is thought to have been abducted.

