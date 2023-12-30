14-Year-Old Accused of Murdering His Parents and Blaming It on a Fictitious Intruder

FOX26 NEWS

A 14-year-old California boy is accused of murdering his parents, attempting to murder his 11-year-old sister, and fabricating a story about a home invasion to try and cover it all up.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni revealed details on the shocking allegations against the teen during a press conference Friday.

The boy, who has not been identified, phoned 911 to report a break-in at the house, police said. Authorities arrived to find the boy’s parents, Lue Yang and Se Vang, both ​​37 years old, dead at the scene. His 11-year-old sister “suffered significant injuries” as a result of the attack but is expected to survive, Zanoni said.

