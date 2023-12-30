Massive waves smash into million-dollar homes along Malibu coastline as relentless storm surge continues to pound California and piers are closed for safety

Million-dollar homes along the Malibu coast are battling massive waves as a relentless coastal storm continues to batter California on Friday.

Extraordinarily large waves, generated by powerful storm waves in the Pacific, prompted dock closures early Friday morning and warnings from lifeguards.

Powerful waves were seen crashing into beachfront homes in Malibu, where emergency sand barriers have been built in an effort to limit damage to expensive properties.

The exclusive coastline is a real estate hotspot for celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton and Kanye West.

Waves crash against a home along the California coast in Malibu Beach, California, on Friday.

Conditions are moderately better than Thursday, when a large wave swept over a beach in Ventura, but the National Weather Service expects larger waves on Saturday and has issued a high surf and coastal flooding advisory that will remain in effect through Monday.

The Seal Beach Pier was closed as a precautionary measure Friday morning, as were piers in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County.

Lifeguard staffing has been increased along the entire Southern California coast, from Ventura County to San Diego County.

The Los Angeles area weather office wrote that powerful cyclones over North Pacific waters were sending waves of 3.6 to 5 meters (12 to 17 feet), creating “tremendous wave energy in coastal waters.”

At some points across California, breaking waves were predicted to reach 25 feet (7.6 meters).

Astronomical high tides raised the significant risk of more coastal flooding, forecasters said.

“Overall, this is expected to be an exceptional episode of coastal flooding and high surf that has not occurred in many years,” the weather service wrote.

‘Be careful and pay attention to the instructions of local authorities and first responders. Never turn your back on the water as damaging and potentially life-threatening sneaker waves are likely to occur.’

Surfers head out early in the morning to catch waves at Malibu Beach on Friday.

Surfers stretch before going surfing at Malibu Beach on Friday

In Hawaii, which was also hit by this week’s huge waves, the weather service downgraded a high surf warning to a warning on Friday.

Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet (5.5 to 6.7 meters) along some north-facing coasts and strong currents will make swimming dangerous, the weather service said.

Eight people were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries after the Pierpont incident on Thursday, according to Ventura County officials, who closed beaches, piers and ports until Dec. 31.

Similar waves invaded beaches elsewhere on the California coast on Thursday, flooding parking lots and streets and prompting evacuation warnings for low-lying areas.

“We’ve had water on the road once before, but never like this,” said Karris Kutivan, a nine-year resident of this picturesque coastal town about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

“What it’s taught me is that I want to live on the beach, not on the beach,” Kutivan said.