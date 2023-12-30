Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Students, Alumni Slam Wisconsin Chancellor’s Firing for Porn Hobby

    University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

    Two days after University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow was fired over revelations that he and his wife have been living secret lives as semi-professional porn stars, students and alumni are speaking out in support of the 63-year-old educator.

    “He was a [private] citizen when he made those videos, he wasn’t a chancellor in those videos,” UWL political science major Easton Moberg told The Daily Beast. “He was doing his own personal thing, so I don’t like to see that punished.”

    Gow, the longest-serving chancellor in the entire state system, and his wife, Carmen Wilson, married in 2014 and have produced and appeared in X-rated content for nearly that long. However, the self-described “plant-powered couple” only recently started posting their videos online, and an unidentified tipster who spotted the titillating footage promptly notified the UW Board of Regents.

