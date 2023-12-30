SPECIAL PICTURE: Mail Sport’s Jeff Powell standing shoulder to shoulder with sporting greats as our legendary sports journalist receives an MBE

Legendary Mail Sport sports journalist Jeff Powell awarded MBE in New Year’s Honors list

Powell received the honor for services to journalism in recognition of his contributions over his 57-year career.

Mail Sport pays tribute to him with a special photograph starring sports greats he has met throughout his career

Sporting giants have lined up to pay tribute to Jeff Powell after the legendary Mail Sport writer was awarded an MBE for services to journalism in the New Year Honours.

Powell has rubbed shoulders with legends throughout his illustrious career, including Bobby Moore, Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis.

Mail Sport’s Jonathan McEvoy also praised Powell as an inspiration, reflecting on a career that has included countless exclusive stories and incomparable writing from locations around the world.

Here, Mail Sport takes a look at some of the best photographs from Powell’s 57-year journalism career.

Keeping the pace: Jeff Powell (center) goes for a run with Audley Harrison (left) on Big Bear Mountain in California in 2010

Exclusive: Jeff lands first interview with Don Revie in Dubai in 1978, after he left work in England to take charge of the United Arab Emirates.

Jeff speaks to former world champion David Haye, who praised his understanding of the sport and his relationship with athletes.

Heart of the action: Jeff, right winger, on the Fulham bench during the 1975 FA Cup final against West Ham at Wembley.

Dear friends: Jeff in the stands with his great teammate, the late Terry Venables in 1989, whom he helped become coach of Barcelona.

Legendary Ukrainian heavyweight boxing stars Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko pose alongside Jeff during a 2011 interview.

Jeff questions former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter in a 2014 interview about the debate surrounding the Qatar and Russia World Cups.

Along the ride: Jeff riding Nicky Lee in Doncaster as the Mail Sport reporter spent a day learning how to be a jockey.