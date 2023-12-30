Emotional Bindi Irwin shares how major surgery “changed the entire trajectory of her life” as she prepares for a “new beginning” in 2024.

<!–

Bindi Irwin has revealed how 2023 “changed the entire trajectory of her life” after undergoing massive endometriosis surgery in the US.

The wildlife warrior, 25, shared a recap video from last year on Instagram and said she is preparing for a “new beginning” in 2024.

‘2023 changed the trajectory of my entire life. “I will always live in awe and gratitude for this year of validation,” she wrote.

‘With all my heart, thank you to the people I love so much who gave me the opportunity to make a new beginning. You’re everything to me.’

Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, commented on the post and said he was excited for “more endometriosis-free adventures.”

‘What a monumental year. “I’m so excited for more endometriosis-free adventures to come,” she wrote.

‘It’s amazing to see you blossom more and more. Grace and I love you very much.’

His mother Terri also praised his achievements last year, adding: “A lot of things changed in 2023.”

‘You beat endometriosis, tackled many conservation projects, and best of all, Grace is growing into such a bright, beautiful little girl. I love you all so much and am incredibly excited for the adventures to come in 2024!

The wildlife warrior, 25, shared a recap video from last year on Instagram that includes moments with her daughter Grace

In March, Bindi underwent major surgery for endometriosis in the United States.

The daughter of the late Steve ‘the Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin opened up about her decade-long struggle with the disease in a lengthy Instagram post.

The conservationist also posted a confrontational photo of herself in a hospital bed after surgery.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star who said she had spent ten years “destroyed (by) pain” and knew she had to have surgery because she “couldn’t live like me.”

She explained how the surgeon at the Seckin Endometriosis Center in New York City had removed a total of thirty-seven lesions and one “chocolate cyst,” a term for a cyst filled with menstrual blood.

Seckin Endometriosis Center professionals typically perform surgeries at Lenox Hill Hospital on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Endometriosis is an often painful condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus also grows outside the uterus.

There are a wide variety of symptoms: pain can affect areas ranging from the abdomen and lower back to the pelvis and vagina.

Other symptoms include painful intercourse, abnormal menstruation, nausea, bloating, and pain when defecating.