Maine Election Official Reports ‘Truly Unacceptable’ Threats After Trump Ruling

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Friday that after removing Donald Trump from her state’s 2024 primary ballot, her office has received “truly unacceptable” threatening messages.

As was the case when the Colorado Supreme Court did the same earlier this month, supporters of the indicted former president apparently just can’t stop harassing public officials, with Bellows being the latest target.

On CNN’s The Situation Room, Bellows was asked how she felt about some of Trump’s supporters in right-wing media sharing photos of her with President Joe Biden, as well as a post about her by Trump himself.

