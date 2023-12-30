Why Trump’s Court Dates Are His Biggest Campaign Events

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

On the third anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a “commit to caucus” rally in Newton, Iowa.

“When they first announced it was on Jan. 6, I didn’t even think anything of it,” Thad Nearmyer, GOP chair of encompassing Jasper County, told The Daily Beast this week. “And then a little bit later it kind of occurred to me that that date has some significance. “

A 52-year-old conservative who raises hogs and cows, Nearmyer added, “I would imagine that will get brought up by him.”

