Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted with baby Wren Alexander after celebrating his 45th birthday in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted in New York City with baby Wren Alexander after celebrating the All of You singer’s 45th birthday at The Polo Bar.

The parents were dressed casually but smartly with the former Deal or No Deal model, 38, wearing black leggings with a black tank top and a black jacket.

He put on a pair of sky-high black boots and had a black cap on his head.

The birthday boy, for his part, wore black pants with a white sweater with a stylized black heart drawing on the front.

Her baby was protected from the cold with a warm carrier, a blue snowsuit, and a white hat that covered Wren’s head and ears.

The couple also had their daughter Luna Legend, 7, with them while shopping at 28-year-old Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence pop-up store in New York City.

Luna looked adorable in a pink and white plaid jacket and skirt with a white t-shirt under the jacket and pink combat-style boots on her feet.

The couple enjoyed a night out without their kids Thursday night after spending the afternoon playing with drones with their two oldest children, Luna and Miles, 5, in Washington Square Park.

As the family stepped out to celebrate the superstar turning a year older, John seemed to have a blast with his little ones, who were bundled up in quilted black jackets and hats.

Teigen was every inch the doting wife as she stood by her man’s side and walked arm in arm with him down the sidewalk toward the public park in Lower Manhattan.

In addition to Wren, who was born on June 19, the couple also shares another daughter, 11-month-old Esti.

Chrissy and John met on the set of her music video for Stereo in 2006, got engaged in 2011, and married in 2013.

In 2014, he described the day they met to Wendy Williams (via USA Today).

‘We made the music video. “We were together for like 12 hours,” she explained.

‘We spent the whole day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to say goodbye to him, at his hotel, and we never said goodbye that night.

The longtime couple celebrated their 10th anniversary at the same location where they were married on September 14, 2013.

They invited family and friends to join them at Villa Pizzo on Lake Como for the festivities.