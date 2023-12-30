Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Wolfgang Puck: Why My Hero of 2023 Is My Son, Byron

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who opened his first and most famous restaurant Spago in Hollywood in 1982, oversees Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Wolfgang Puck Catering, and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Inc. He owns around 20 restaurants around the world.

    My hero for 2023 is my son, Byron Lazaroff-Puck. I love and admire Byron so much. He is my hero this year because I have watched him grow so much as a person, and become the person I admire most in the world. My pride for Byron and in his achievements means that he is my hero this year.

    Like me, Byron loves food and always has. When he was a little boy he liked very basic food, but his food palette expanded when he was pretty young too—trying, and enjoying from when he was around 11, quite adventurous foods for a kid including things like sea urchins.

