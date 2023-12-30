Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    I Was Used as a Propaganda Tool by Russia

    Dec 30, 2023
    I Was Used as a Propaganda Tool by Russia

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Anna Conkling

    KYIV—A Russian soldier was pointing a gun at her head from behind the television camera. The film crew had come from one of Moscow’s state-owned TV stations and Olena Yahupova had no choice but to tell them exactly what they wanted to hear.

    Otherwise—they told her—she would be shot.

    The footage of Yahupova saying that she was an extremist and had helped the Ukrainian military to try and fight off the occupation of her town, Kamianka Dniprovska, was broadcast across Russia by Ria Novosti as supposed proof of the nefarious means of the Ukrainian people.

