Brisbane, Storm Gold Coats: Colossal system rips apart cities and with flights badly delayed at Brisbane Airport and GIANT hail reported, as rain lashes other parts of east coast

A massive storm is hitting southeast Queensland, delaying several flights from Brisbane during the busiest time of year.

Gold Coast residents reported losing radio and television broadcast signals and a car was reportedly struck by lightning in the city’s north.

Golf ball-sized hail has also been reported in Tara, about 300 kilometers west of Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that “several waves of storms” would wreak havoc near Brisbane on Saturday.

Poor conditions have already delayed some flights from Brisbane Airport.

One traveler posted a grim image of the storm and wrote: “No flights in or out for now. It’s wild again.