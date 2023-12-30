Ice floe detaches from a Minnesota lake and leaves up to 100 fishermen stranded: Sheriffs say the open water is too large to bridge

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that between 75 and 100 fishermen were trapped on the ice floe that broke off the mainland.

They said the open water is too big to cross and they are working to get people back to shore.

Sheriff Jason Riggs warned locals Thursday that the ice this year was exceptionally thin and unstable: People fell Wednesday but survived.

Rescuers in Minnesota are racing to rescue 100 fishermen trapped on an ice floe that broke away from the shore.

Anglers were ice fishing Friday on Upper Red Lake, 200 miles northeast of the North Dakota city of Fargo and 100 miles south of the Canadian border.

Authorities said no one is believed to be in the water, Northern news now It has been reported and rescue boats are on the way. It was 30 degrees when the news broke on Friday night.

On Dec. 17, 35 people had to be rescued from the lake on hovercraft under similar circumstances, and on Thursday, Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs warned people that the ice was unusually thin.

“Most years, the ice would already be thick enough for vehicles and bridges, and we would see a constant procession of them heading north,” he said.

“But this year is not ‘most years’ and the ice is constantly changing.

“It is absolutely vital that anyone going out checks the thickness frequently, pays close attention to the weather and has a plan in case the worst happens and they end up in the water.”

Ice floes are shown on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota. A group of ice fishermen got stuck in the ice Friday night.

The day before, deputies responded to reports of two men falling through the lake ice on their all-terrain vehicle.

When the rescuers arrived, the men had already reached the shore: they were cold but unharmed.

“Recent rain and prolonged temperatures above freezing have caused ice conditions to deteriorate,” the sheriffs wrote on Facebook.

‘There are many ice houses across the region that are falling through the ice and cannot be removed because recovery teams report that the ice is too weak. They are hoping that with the arrival of colder weather, they will be able to remove the property safely.

‘If you choose to go on ice, check the thickness frequently and know where you are traveling. Check with area resorts before heading out on the ice.

In the photo, rescue teams were working on December 17, when another 35 people became trapped in the ice.

Lifeguards in yellow dry suits are seen Dec. 17 at Upper Red Lake

One of the 35 people stranded on December 17 is taken to a safe place

On December 17, teams in dry suits and reflective vests are seen receiving briefings about the Upper Red Lake rescue.

At least three groups of fishermen have been rescued from the ice since Dec. 17, sheriffs wrote Thursday.

On December 19, a plane skidded toward the lake and nearly fell into the water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued multiple warnings about poor ice conditions across the state, telling the public that the recent combination of wind, rain and warm weather means that “few, if any, areas of the state there are some, they have the necessary thickness of ice”. for ice fishing.

“Many of us love spending the New Year’s holidays with family and friends on the ice,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division.

“But when it comes to ice conditions, the calendar doesn’t matter.”