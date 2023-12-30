Kentucky nurse, 41, ‘so happy to be alive’ after kidney stone infection leads to QUADRUPLE amputation: Mom of two woke up to shocking news as doctors acted quickly to save her life

Lucinda Mullins, 41, underwent regular kidney stone surgery but ended up losing both legs and arms.

A Kentucky nurse who underwent regular kidney stone surgery ended up losing both legs and arms after the operation took a dark turn.

Lucinda Mullins, 41, a mother of two, went to have a kidney stone removed from her body.

But according to LEX 18, the kidney stone ended up becoming infected and Mullins became septic.

She was first taken to Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford and from there to a University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington in an ambulance.

To save her life, doctors were forced to amputate both her legs and informed the former nurse that she would also lose both arms below the elbows.

With a brave face, Mullins said: ‘I’ve lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally and I’m going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally.’

Mullins appears in the photo with her husband, DJ, who she has been with since she was 17.

“The doctor I used to work with was like, ‘This is what they had to do to save your life. This is what happened.’”

When asked how he remained optimistic, Mullins said: “I just said these are the cards I’ve been dealt and these are the hands I’m going to play.”

‘I’m so happy to be alive. I can see my children. I can see my family. I can spend my time with my husband. “Those are minor things right now.”

In addition to her family and friends, the mother also found support within her community.

‘I think at one point they told me there were 40 people here in the waiting room. The calls and texts, the prayers and the things people have sent. The little words of encouragement.

“I just can’t imagine people are doing things like that for me,” Mullins said while in the hospital.

As the former nurse prepares for rehabilitation, physical therapy and prosthetics, a GoFundMe page has been set up so she can deal with medical bills.

Her friend Heather Beshears created the crowdfunding page and wrote: ‘Cindy, as most of her friends call her, is a lovely, loving, brave and beautiful young woman who has recently experienced a life-changing tragedy that will leave her a quadruple amputee.

‘Cindy and her family will have to make some adjustments to their home to accommodate Cindy’s needs, as well as her prosthetics and adaptive equipment.

The costs of all this can be overwhelming. We started this fundraiser because we want to support our hero Cindy, as well as her DJ husband, who has been by her side every step of the way.’

The fundraiser has raised $63,906 of its $250,000 goal.

Common complications involved in kidney stone surgery are infection, blood loss during the procedure, stones that do not break down, and injury to other organs.