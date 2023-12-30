Lithgow crash: ‘Loving dad’ Jason McMahon named as first victim of horror five-car crash as nine-year-old girl fights for her life in hospital and disturbing sight seen in rubble

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

One of two drivers killed in a horror five-car crash west of the Blue Mountains has been identified as a loving father.

Jason McMahon, 42, died on Friday in the collision that injured up to 15 people outside Lithgow in central western New South Wales.

TO GoFundMe for her fiancé and children was created on Friday night.

“Unfortunately, the McMahon family has lost a great role model in their lives,” it reads.

‘His family has lost a son, a father, a fiancé and more.

“The purpose of this GoFundMe is to help her fiancé and the rest of her family raise money to cover funeral costs.”

Jason McMahon (above) has been identified as the first victim of the five-car crash near Lithgow on Friday.

McMahon had reportedly been cycling in nearby Sunny Corner with family friend Declan Jones, who was also in the accident, and was heading home to western Sydney.

Police said Friday’s crash on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, about 15 kilometers north of Lithgow, appeared to have unfolded when a car crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

Investigators said Saturday morning that McMahon’s eastbound Isuzu D-Max, towing a motorcycle trailer, collided with a westbound Toyota Hilux.

That Toyota then collided with a Hyundai Tuscan, throwing it off the road and trapping its occupants.

In the midst of the chaos, the Isuzu collided head-on with a Kia Carnival. A Nissan Patrol, which was towing a caravan, then collided with the Isuzu’s trailer.

McMahon and the 49-year-old driver of the Kia were trapped and died at the scene.

The Kia’s six passengers, including five children and a 41-year-old woman, were injured.

In the horrific crash, at least 15 people were injured and two drivers, Mr McMahon and the 49-year-old Kia driver, were killed (pictured, emergency services at the scene).

A nine-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition, while the other four are stable and the adult has been released from the hospital.

Many of those caught in the fatal accident were leaving or returning from the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Images from the scene show more than a dozen ambulance vehicles, with paramedics and SES agents helping the injured.

Several vehicles were mangled with debris scattered across the stretch of road at 110 kilometers per hour, including suitcases, pillows and dirt bikes.

The impact of the crash was so strong that a minivan was completely destroyed, while another vehicle ended up in a ditch.

The Great Western Highway has since reopened.

NSW Police Superintendent Paul Glinn said: “It appears a vehicle has crossed onto the wrong side of the road.”

McMahon had reportedly been cycling in nearby Sunny Corner with family friend Declan Jones (above).

Fire crews arrived at “a scene of carnage.”

“Crews, with the help of an ambulance and a voluntary rescue association, had to make critical decisions when triaging patients,” said NSW Fire and Rescue service commander Phil Vaiciurgis.

“We had to carry out two complicated rescues due to serious entrapment injuries and provide fire protection and assist police and ambulances to make the scene safe.”

Friday’s tragedy brings the death toll on New South Wales roads to 352 in 2023, 82 more than last year.

Tragedy has rocked the region west of the Blue Mountains.

NSW Fire and Rescue service commander Phil Vaiciurgis described the accident as “a scene of carnage” (pictured, paramedics with one of the injured).

“This is shocking news and everyone sends their condolences to the families and loved ones who were involved in that serious accident,” Bathurst MP Paul Toole said. ABC News.

‘It has a huge ripple effect on our local communities.

“I know the police have not identified those involved in the incident, but we know it is going to cause a lot of pain and loss.”

Investigators urge anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact police.