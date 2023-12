Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

This is an easy one. My hero for 2023 is a game show host. OBVIOUSLY.

It’s really just a question of which one. Pat Sajak for retiring so that Ryan Seacrest can have one more job? Ken Jeong for being on television even more than Ryan Seacrest? Steve Harvey’s mustache for keeping Just For Men in business?

No, my hero this year is the host of The Price Is Right, Drew Carey. And, believe it or not, it’s not for how he hosts the show.

