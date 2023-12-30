Pssst! Wanna Buy a Private Island? These People Did

Courtesy of Charlotte Gale

From her wood-shingled cabin in Maine’s Wohoa Bay, Charlotte Gale can see what she calls “nature 360”—a sweeping, panoramic view of the entire island she often calls home. She isn’t exaggerating: Ducks Ledges Island, which Gale bought earlier this year, is just 1.5 acres in size.

Gale, a 65-year-old massage therapist from New Jersey, may not be your typical private island owner, and Duck Ledges not your typical private island. But with her purchases of Duck Ledges, Gale joined a surprisingly eclectic group that includes the rich and famous, but also a diverse array of developers, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Asked what unites them, Gale told The Daily Beast: “Everyone seems to have a reverence for nature.”

She added: “And obviously, you cannot fear water.”

