Biden administration sidesteps Congress again for emergency arms sale to Israel

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration has bypassed Congress for the second time this month to provide an emergency arms sale to Israel amid its war with Hamas.

The sale of $147.5 million in equipment such as fuzes, magazines and primers is intended to help the functionality of the US ally’s earlier purchase of nearly 14,000 rounds of 155mm projectiles in early December.

“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine that an emergency existed requiring immediate approval of the transfer,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“The United States is committed to Israel’s security and it is vital to American national interests to ensure that Israel can defend itself against the threats it faces. “This sale proposal is consistent with those objectives,” the spokesperson added.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, part of the Pentagon, notified Congress of the sale on Friday after Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved it. The agency said the sale would not negatively impact U.S. defense readiness and that the 155mm shells would be drawn from the Army’s stockpile.

The move comes as Israel faces increasing scrutiny over its military tactics and a civilian death toll that has surpassed 21,000 in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

An Israeli army self-propelled artillery howitzer fires Thursday from a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Paul, a former State Department arms control office official who resigned in protest after the war began, said the second sale would allow Israel to continue operations that have led to the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

“This is disgraceful, cowardly and, frankly, should turn the stomach of any decent human being,” Paul wrote on Linkedin.

“With the weapons provided in today’s arms transfer, more children will die,” he added.

The move comes just weeks after the Biden administration bypassed the traditional congressional approval process to push through an emergency arms sale worth $106 million and some 14,000 tank shells to Israel.

The White House is separately seeking a $106 billion supplemental funding bill, which would include about $61 billion in aid to Ukraine and about $14 billion in aid to Israel, as well as funding for U.S. border operations. USA. However, the bill stalled in Congress as Republicans vowed to block it unless the administration tightened U.S. border and immigration policies.

President Joe Biden has recently faced low approval ratings over the war between Israel and Hamas. An NBC News poll from November showed that 34% of all registered voters approved of his handling of the war that began on October 7. The president has frequently called U.S. support for Israel “fierce,” although administration officials have privately warned the Israeli government to avoid civilian casualties.

Earlier this month, Biden said during a campaign reception that Israel is “starting to lose that support because of the indiscriminate bombings that are taking place,” marking a shift in public rhetoric. At the same time, Biden’s tougher rhetoric has not been accompanied by actions that could alter Israel’s military tactics in ways that would save more civilian lives.

The war was sparked by a Hamas attack on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people in Israel. More than 100 hostages remain held in Gaza.