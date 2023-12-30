Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Paula Abdul Sues ‘American Idol’ Exec Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault

    Pop star Paula Abdul filed a bombshell lawsuit on Friday accusing American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer Nigel Lythgoe of repeatedly sexually assaulting her while she was a judge on those shows.

    The lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, was filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which gave accusers a one-year window, expiring Dec. 31, to press claims beyond the statute of limitations.

    Abdul alleges that in the early years of Idol, Lythgoe cornered her in an elevator, tried to kiss her, and groped her breasts and genitals.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

