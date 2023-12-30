Emma Stone models a black leather and faded denim top at the All-Guild FYC event for her new series The Cursed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Emma Stone kept it casually chic during the All-Guild FYC event for her Showtime series The Cursed in New York City on Friday.

The stunning Oscar winner, who won a Golden Globe for her lead role in the show, led the stars on the red carpet at the Big Apple’s Midnight Theatre.

Wearing a black leather top and faded jeans, she stole the show as she flashed her megawatt smile alongside series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Emma added a dark trench coat to the mix while accessorizing with a simple silver chain necklace and black flats.

Her husband, Dave McCary, whom she met on Saturday Night Live, joined her on stage to talk about the supernatural dark comedy while helping to produce it.

Emma Stone kept it casually chic during the All-Guild FYC event for her Showtime series The Cursed in New York City on Friday.

Emma stole the show as she showed off her megawatt smile alongside series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

In the series, Emma stars as Whitney Siegel, a woman trying to juggle the debut of her and her husband’s new HGTV show, her troubles conceiving a child, and a possible curse that befell the couple.

Whitney is responsible for tearing down old houses and replacing them with her green homes.

Meanwhile, her husband Asher (Fielder), who appears somewhat uncomfortable on camera, handles the purchasing and construction aspects of their company.

Dougie, the quirky producer (played by Safdie) and Asher’s childhood friend, doesn’t hesitate to label his planned TV show “boring” and compare it to an “infomercial.”

In his opinion, the program has the potential to be a huge success, but he believes that some spice needs to be added to it.

The show. which premiered on November 15, earned Emma a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Actress.

As for Nathan’s performance, Emma said she was surprised by his skills in front of the camera, as he is best known for being a writer.

“He’s such a good actor… he really blew me away,” she said. W..

Emma added a dark trench coat to the mix and accessorized it with a simple silver chain necklace and black flats.

In the series, Emma stars as Whitney Siegel, a woman trying to juggle the debut of her and her husband’s new HGTV show, her troubles conceiving a child, and a possible curse that befell the couple.

The show. which premiered on November 15, earned Emma a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama.

Benny Safdie, Jennifer Venditti, Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Dave McCary, Maceo Bishop and John Medeski attend The Curse All-Guild FYC Event

“I remember seeing a scene a couple of days ago that I wasn’t in. I was texting him like crazy, saying, ‘You’re one of the best actors I’ve ever seen.’”

He added: “He’s so great and so natural in Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, but he plays himself.” And yet, he is acting.

“So it will be a lot of fun to see him playing a full character,” he added.

“A lot of our characters project things that may or may not exist onto everyone around them, and they all do that to each other,” Nathan said in a recent interview with IndieWire.

“The idea of ​​what is really real, or what matters in a situation, is a big part of what the series explores and delights in.

Her husband, Dave McCary, whom she met on Saturday Night Live, joined her on stage to talk about the dark supernatural comedy while helping to produce it.

The Curse releases new episodes every Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, as well as Sundays at 10 pm ET on Showtime’s linear channels.

“Because it’s easy to say, ‘Oh, well, this person is good or bad,’ or ‘this is real or fake.’” But in many of these situations, it is much more complicated than that.”

Emma was also nominated in the Golden Globe film category for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things.

In the black comedy, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, she plays Bella Baxter, a young Victorian who is brought back to life by a scientist after committing suicide.

Meanwhile, The Curse releases new episodes every Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, as well as Sundays at 10 pm ET on Showtime’s linear channels.