Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe over sexual assault allegations

Paula Abdul has sued Nigel Lythgoe, former american idol and So, you think you can dance producer, alleging that he sexually assaulted her twice.

The singer filed a lawsuit Friday against Lythgoe and the show’s producers, alleging that the producer sexually assaulted her during one of the early seasons of american idoland then in 2014 while hosting So, you think you can dance.

In one case, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone magazine, the lawsuit alleges that Lythgoe sexually assaulted Abdul in an elevator at a hotel where they were both staying while traveling to one of the singing competition auditions. The lawsuit does not indicate the year the incident occurred, but claims it was during the “initial seasons” of the show.

“Lythgoe pushed Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts and began shoving his tongue down her throat,” the complaint states. “Abdul tried to get Lythgoe away from her. When the elevator doors opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and headed to his hotel room. “Abdul quickly called one of his representatives, crying, to inform them of the attack.”

Years later, the lawsuit claims Lythgoe sexually assaulted her again in 2014 when she was invited to dinner at his home. The complaint said Abdul only attended the dinner because he thought it was a “professional invitation.”

“Towards the end of the evening, Lythgoe climbed on top of Abdul while she was sitting on her couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple’.” Rolling Stone reported the lawsuit. “Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explained that she was not interested in his advances and left immediately.”

In the lawsuit, Abdul said he did not speak out about either accusation because he feared retaliation after both alleged incidents. Abdul’s contracts in both american idol and So, you think you can dance He also specified that he was “prohibited from publicly disclosing sensitive information” about the shows and his business affairs, according to the complaint.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Abdul said he also witnessed Lythgoe sexually assaulting one of his assistants at the time while filming. So, you think you can dance in 2015. The singer claims that Lythgoe “approached Abdul and April from behind pressed himself against April and began groping her. “April did not consent.”

Abdul’s lawsuit claims that Lythgoe proceeded to mock her over the phone about her alleged behavior and incidents, saying he “clearly knew that her attacks on Abdul were not only wrong, but that he had the power to keep her silent.”

Lythgoe produced american idol from 2002 to 2014 and produced So, you think you can dance from 2005 to 2014.

In addition to Lythgoe, show production companies American Idol Productions, Dance Nation Productions, 19 Entertainment and Fremantlemedia North America are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted Lythgoe representatives and american idol for comments.