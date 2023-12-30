Ukraine Requests Emergency Funds Meeting — Bloomberg

NNA – Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal has sent a letter to an international group coordinating funds, to request an emergency meeting with Western donors, as Kiev confrontsnbsp;ldquo;exceptionally high uncertaintyrdquo;nbsp;over its budget, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

According to the outlet, Shmygal sent a letter to Ukrainersquo;s Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform this month, urging Western sponsors to help cover the budget shortfall.

ldquo;To uphold macroeconomic stability, it is imperative that we receive sufficient, prompt, and predictable external financing, beginning January 2024,rdquo;nbsp;Shmygal wrote. — RT

