NNA – The establishment of the first organized tent camp for displaced persons in the Gaza Strip is underway, with collaborative efforts between Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent Societies. A representative of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced this initiative, stating that the camp is being set up in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The spokesmannbsp; explained that the tent camp is intended to host people from all parts of Gaza, as a significant portion of the population has been displaced due to Israeli bombardment. Currently, 90% of Gaza#39;s population has lost their homes, leading to overcrowded conditions in refugee institutions, schools, and other facilities.

The plan involves setting up 1,000 tents to accommodate approximately 6,000 people. The initial 300 tents will be allocated for Palestinian families, ambulance crews, and groups providing humanitarian support to residents on the ground. — Russia Islamic World

