Mila Kunis sports a cropped gray sweater as she and her daughter Wyatt, 9, head to a hair salon in Los Angeles.

Mila Kunis enjoyed a mother-daughter date with her nine-year-old daughter Wyatt in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The That 70s Show alum, 40, who is married to her former co-star Ashton Kutcher, wore a cropped gray sweater with shortened bell sleeves.

Their mini-me accompanied them in a pink sweatshirt and light blue jeans as they headed to a hair salon.

Makeup-free Mila was seen wearing a pair of dark sunglasses protecting her eyes while carrying a small brown paper bag and an olive green fanny pack.

She completed her casual look with charcoal skinny jeans that fell above her ankles.

The mother of two, who, in addition to Wyatt, shares seven-year-old son Dimitri with her husband, completed the look with white New Balance sneakers.

While the ladies enjoyed time together, Kutcher and Dimitri struck out on their own.

Ashton, 45, was wearing a black hoodie with the word “mother” printed in white capital letters.

She added matching black sweatpants and sported a tapered haircut.

Her casual and cozy outfit was completed with a pair of black New Balance sneakers with white soles.

The attentive and loving father held his son’s hand as they headed to lunch in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The little boy looked great in an olive green sweatshirt with a tiger print while holding a drink.

It comes after the family returned to Southern California on Thursday after spending the holidays in Iowa.

While Mila and Wyatt enjoyed time together, Kutcher and the couple’s son, Dimitri, 7, bonded on their own.

Ashton, 45, was wearing a black hoodie with the word “mother” printed in white capital letters.

In October, Kunis and Kutcher came under fire after sharing letters of support for their friend Danny Masterson and “begging the judge for leniency” after the trial, in which Masterson was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Following the backlash, insiders claimed Mila and Ashton were worried the “damage of it all” could be detrimental to their careers. They later shared an apology video and Kutcher chose to resign as president of his organization against child sexual abuse.

The couple reportedly chose to stay out of the spotlight for the following months, hoping that people would “forget” about the ordeal.

The situation also caused her own relationship to be questioned, with many pointing out that Mila was only 14 years old when she was cast on That 70’s Show, alongside Ashton, who was then 19 years old.