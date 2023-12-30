Two suspects are wanted for brutally beating a Chipotle employee in South Carolina after she told them extra chicken would be an additional charge.

Jamel Bernard Williams, 36, and Kayla Nicole Pyle, 34, have been accused of attacking a 20-year-old Chipotle employee.

The dispute began after Pyle requested extra chicken and was informed by the unidentified employee that it would cost more.

Williams has been charged with first-degree assault and battery and Pyle with second-degree assault and battery.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Authorities have identified two suspects who attacked a Chipotle employee in South Carolina after they were told that more chicken would increase the price of their meal.

Jamel Bernard Williams, 36, and Kayla Nicole Pyle, 34, both of Charlotte, have been accused of attacking a 20-year-old Chipotle employee on December 10.

Williams has been charged with first-degree assault and battery and Pyle with second-degree assault and battery.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Pyle entered the fast food restaurant to place an order and allegedly asked for extra chicken.

Jamel Bernard Williams, 36, has been charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Kayla Nicole Pyle, 34, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Deputies reported that the victim refused treatment at the scene and sought treatment on his own.

The unidentified employee told the customer that the extra chicken would cost more.

A dispute arose over the order and “words were exchanged” between Pyle and the victim, according to authorities.

Later, the young woman decided to end her shift and began to leave from one side of the dining room, but at that moment, Williams, who was 6 feet and 3 inches tall, entered from the other side and approached her.

The officials said The defendant pushed the employee to the ground and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and pulling her.

They further said Pyle joined in and began hitting the employee.