Jason Manford was FIRED by Paddy McGuinness for being “too funny” and outperforming him as his opening act on a stand-up tour.

Jason Manford has revealed that Paddy McGuinness fired him as support act for his stand-up tour because he was “too funny”.

The comedian, 42, will go back on tour next year around the same time as Paddy, who returns to stand-up after an eight-year absence.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Jason fondly remembers how he was chosen to be Paddy’s support act for the Take Me Out presenter’s debut tour in 2006, but was sacked for causing too many laughs.

Jason says: “I was a club comedian at the time, earning £70 a night, in the early 2000s and I got this phone call asking if I wanted to support Paddy McGuinness on his tour doing real skits.

“They said, ‘You’ll finish at 8.15pm and the show costs £100,’ so I said, ‘Yes, I’ll do it.’” I snatched their hand away.

“It’s certainly better than performing at Leicester Jongleurs and having beer bottles thrown at me.

“I signed up for the whole tour, which consisted of around 80 dates, I was thinking I could put down a deposit for a small apartment in Manchester or something.

“About six or seven shows in I thought I was doing really well because I was ‘club ready’, my performance was very polished, but then I got a call from the tour manager and he said ‘they’ve decided to go.’” a different direction for support. I think you’re too funny.”

Jason believes the audience who came to see Paddy, 50, enjoyed his routine because his family humor is very much in line with Peter Kay, Paddy’s best friend and Phoenix Nights co-star.

He explains: “Paddy was new to standing up and as I was a bit similar to Peter Kay, who was my hero, I suppose the audience coming out of Phoenix Nights were sort of my people who laugh at the same things as I.

“So I ended up being fired as support act for Paddy’s tour, even though I was on stage longer than him one night!”

Despite the sacking, Jason holds no grudge against Paddy and reveals he contacted his comic partner when tickets for his new tour went on sale in November, joking: “If you’re looking for tour support, I know a decent comedian.”

Paddy replied wryly: “Transmit your details.”

This weekend, Jason will return to ITV primetime on Sunday night hosting the National Lottery New Year’s Eve Big Bash alongside Alesha Dixon at 6pm.

Of Paddy, Jason added: “I have to say that if I were sitting around a table with Harry Hill, Dara O’Briain, Sarah Millican, Peter Kay and Paddy McGuinness right now, I guarantee you Paddy would be the funniest person at the time.” . table.

‘In company, it’s great fun. So if he can get everything he has when you just talk to him and replicate it on stage, he’ll be a winner.”

Jason has just announced his new major tour, A Manford All Seasons, following the huge success of his sold-out Like Me tour, which lasted almost two years and featured over 280 shows.

The father-of-six is ​​one of the busiest, most successful and versatile comedians around, acting in TV dramas, starring in major West End musicals, presenting TV entertainment and quiz shows and presenting an award-winning Sunday morning show on Absolute Radio.

And this weekend, the star will return to ITV’s primetime slot on Sunday night hosting the National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, which airs at 6pm.

The show, which was filmed earlier this month, was brought forward to avoid a clash with the BBC’s New Year’s Eve coverage and Jason believes the show will be a big hit with audiences, following the success of last year’s special.

He says: “It’s one of those shows that, without National Lottery funding, no TV company could afford to broadcast – that’s how big it is.”

‘We’ve got Take That, Busted, Paloma Faith, Becky Hill, Brian Cox reading a poem, trapeze artists and Britain’s Got Talent stars, it’s non-stop entertainment for two hours.

“It’s great to host a show because it’s not about the hosts, it’s about keeping us going.”

The show will see Jason return to ITV following the decision to ax talent series Starstruck, on which he appeared as a judge alongside Shania Twain, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Starstruck, which featured the UK’s top tributes and was presented by Olly Murs, lasted two series before being axed.

However, Jason has given fans of the show hope that it might one day return, admitting it was put on hold, rather than disappearing forever, as ITV wanted to prioritize new reality talent series Mamma Mia. I have a dream.

He explains: “It’s strange because no one from ITV or the production company has said it’s finished.

“They said we had the opportunity to do this Mamma Mia show, and that’s not the kind of show they can do every year, because once they have the cast, that’s it, so in that sense, as far as As far as I’m concerned, I know and I talked to them in the summer, it’s one of the programs they have and it’s there and if it comes back, then great.’

He adds: “They were even talking about changing the format because viewers were frustrated that you could lose a really good Adele because the team wasn’t great, but one of them was brilliant.

The show will see Jason return to ITV following the decision to ax talent series Starstruck, on which he appeared as a judge alongside Shania Twain, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert (LR: Adam, Beverley, presenter Olly Murs, Shania and Jason in the Starstruck photo in February)

“So after looking at viewer feedback, that might change some things and ensure you get the best out of them.”

Jason says the big draw of Starstruck was seeing real people in action, not celebrities, and he feels viewers are getting tired of seeing the same old faces.

He continued: “What I liked about Starstruck is that people are getting tired of the celebrity element, and having real people is fun again, as The Traitors has proven.

“There’s a whole market for being a celebrity of a certain level where they can spend the year doing these kinds of shows, and I don’t envy any of them for making a living and I do some of them myself, but it’s nice.” . see different people.’