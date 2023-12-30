Cautious calm prevails along Southern Lebanese border

NNA – Our representative in Tyre reported that a cautious calm has prevailed since the morning in the border area in the western sector, after yesterday witnessed hostile attacks on the villages of the south, where the enemy expanded the scope of its attacks against the liberated areas, reaching the open area north of the Litani, which was started by the Israeli enemy from Naqoura in the west to Aitaroun in the east.

On the other hand, the resistance responded with a series of attacks targeting its positions.

As for the calm, it is disturbed from time to time by intense flights of MK spy reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of Naqoura, Tyre, and even the villages of Bint Jbeil.

============= R.K