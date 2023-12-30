Google’s interactive Trends Time Capsule lets you explore the most-searched TV shows, dog breeds, football teams and even SAUCES over the past 25 years – so get ready to take a scroll down memory lane!

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s time to wag our thumbs as we take a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

Google has launched an interactive tool called Trends Time Capsule, which offers a unique insight into what the world has been searching for over the past 25 years.

With the tool, you can explore everything from the most searched TV shows to dog breeds since 1999.

“The Google Trends time capsule highlights the five ‘most searched’ in a category each year from 1999 to 2023,” the tech giant explained.

So, have you ever wondered what the most searched salsa was in 2004 or the athlete who sparked the most interest in 2012? Scroll down to try the interactive tool for yourself.

Top Google searches in 1999 and 2023 Category

1999

2023 animated

Dragon Ball Z

Attack on Titan Athlete

David Beckham

Lionel Messi Card games

Pokemon

Lonely children’s television

Teletubbies

Sponge Bob Square Pants dog breed

Labrador

Bulldog Movie

toy story 2

Barbie reality television

Eldest brother

Love Island United Kingdom Dip

Hot sauce

Ketchup Football players

David Beckham

Lionel Messi football teams

Liverpool F.C.

real Madrid FC TV shows

The Simpsons

Wednesday video games

Final Fantasy VIII

Minecraft

Google created the interactive tool to celebrate 25 years of Google Search.

“25 years of Search has given us a lot to remember, including nearly two decades of Trends data,” Google said.

“And, as we discovered, our searches revealed a shared curiosity: around the world, we are often inspired by the same moments and seek the same answers.”

To use the tool, you can use the drop-down menu at the top of the screen or click the “I’m feeling lucky” button to be shown a random category.

Alternatively, you can scroll down to explore the 12 categories yourself, with options for anime, athletes, card games, children’s television, dog breeds, movies, reality TV, sauces, football players, soccer teams, television shows and video games.

In the Athletes category, Cristiano Ronaldo was the most searched athlete for 10 years from 2007, before being surpassed by Conor McGregor in 2017.

As expected, movie searches have been less consistent throughout the year, largely based on what topped the box office. In 1999, Toy Story 2 (left) was the most searched movie, while Barbie (right) was the top search in 2023.

When it comes to dog breeds, while our love for Labradors (left) was evident in the early 2000s, it was the Bulldog (right) who has topped Google searches since 2005.

In searches for card games, solitaire and poker have dominated for the past 25 years, although Pokémon was the most searched game for an impressive five years, between 1999 and 2003.

As expected, searches for movies have been less consistent throughout the year, largely based on those that topped the box office.

In 1999, Toy Story 2 was the most searched movie, while Twilight dominated in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

In the 2010s, superhero movies, including Deadpool and the Avengers franchise, leapfrogged the rest, while Barbie overtook Oppenheimer for the spot in 2023.

Since 2004, ketchup has maintained its most searched status, while soy sauce has maintained a fairly consistent second place.

One of the most unusual categories is Salsas, which reveals that we enter the new millennium with a craving for the classics.

Meanwhile, the TV shows category highlights the world’s love for The Simpsons.

“Not only is The Simpsons the longest-running series, it has consistently been one of the most searched for television series over the past 25 years,” Google said.

Google has also included a fun quiz as part of the Trends Time Capsule.

At the top of the screen, click the yellow “Take the Quiz!” button. button to participate.

The quiz includes six multiple-choice questions that ask you to select your favorite options in different categories.

At the end of the quiz, Google will reveal the years in your personal time capsule.