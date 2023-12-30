Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hezbollah mourns four fighters

    By

    Dec 30, 2023 , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;With great pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Hasan Akram Al-Moussawi, known as quot;Rabihquot;nbsp;from the town of Qarha in the Bekaa, Haidar Mohammad Al-Mazzawi, known as quot;Hamzaquot; from the town of Al-Karak in the Bekaa, Rakan Ali Sefeddine, known as quot;Abo Ali Al-Horquot; from the town of Halbata in the Bekkaa and Abbas Mohamad Al-Ajami, known as quot;Abo Fadelquot; from the town of Hay El-Fikani in the Bekaa.quot;

