NNA – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted off Indonesia#39;s western province of Aceh on Saturday without causing giant waves, the country#39;s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The tremors of the quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes for its position on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called quot;the Pacific Ring of Fire.quot;

