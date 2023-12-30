I went on board Beond, ‘the world’s first premium leisure airline’ with lie-flat beds — but I don’t think it’s better than business class

The lie-flat seat on Beond’s A319, and the author onboard.
Beond is an airline where every seat is like business class, with lie-flat beds.Although most of the seats have small footrests which felt cramped.It’s mostly cheaper than competitors’ business class, but future routes look to be closer in price.
Beond bills itself as “the world’s first premium leisure airline,” and first took to the skies in November.
Before it began flying its first three routes — which all go the Maldives, from Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Switzerland — it was on display at the Dubai Air Show.
Max Nilov, the chief strategy officer and cofounder, told Business Insider it was the result of “20 years of dreaming.”
“We’re not afraid to compete with anyone,” he said, explaining how the first three routes were chosen due to demand.
After having a look onboard, I don’t think Beond feels quite as luxurious as business class on other airlines. It lacks privacy dividers, and you can lose that sense of exclusivity when everyone’s in the same cabin.
And with its current network, I’d be more likely to fly with La Compagnie — an all-business class airline which flies between Europe and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport .
On current routes, Beond is cheaper than competitors’ business class cabins so it’s proably worth it — but this could change as the airline expands to other routes where there’s a smaller price gap.
This sample menu also appeared to have a typo, missing the “g” and an “l” in “capellini aglio oglio.”
Flying between Zurich and Malé, the Maldives’ capital, with Beond costs around $2,600 for a one-way ticket in January.
With Edelweiss, economy costs $1,250, while business class is around $5,000.
With a smaller gap in price compared to the Zurich route, I’m not sure that Beond’s offering matches up to the likes of Qatar Airways with its famed QSuite.
