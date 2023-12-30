Victoria Silvstedt puts on a busty display in a striking red crop top as she arrives at Gala One Saint Barth

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Victoria Silvstedt turned heads when she arrived at the One Saint Barth Gala, held at the Eden Rock Hotel on Friday.

The Swedish model, 49, put on a busty display in a striking red crop top, teamed with a matching long skirt, which featured a daring thigh-high slit.

She boosted her height with a pair of gold strappy heels and matching jewellery, while her long blonde locks were styled in curls.

Scott Disick, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson also attended the lavish party in St. Bart’s.

Russian model Valery Kaufman showed off her legs in a black dress with a thigh slit and a plunging neckline.

It comes after Victoria showed off her svelte model figure as she enjoyed a day on the beach during the luxury getaway.

The star appeared to be in high spirits as she was spotted joking around in the sea on Christmas Day.

The blonde beauty wore a gorgeous white lace dress, flaunting her long, toned legs with hip-length split details.

She couldn’t wipe the smile off her face on the beach as she was photographed laughing with friends and family.

Victoria, who has been in a relationship with businessman Maurice Dabbah since 2011, looked incredible in her beach outfit.

The model also took to Instagram to share some sexy photos during her festive trip as she posed in a daring red bikini.

The beauty and Maurice, considered one of the richest businessmen in Sweden, have a long-term relationship.

Scott Disick donned a white striped top, chinos, and brown slip-ons.

Grace Adele looked incredible in a lilac corset dress and strappy heels

Anna Andrés showed off her long legs in a shiny minidress

Jake Paul showed off his tattooed skin in a white short-sleeved t-shirt.

Mike Tyson was all smiles as his photo was taken.

Maurice has 25 years of experience in international real estate investments and large real estate portfolios in New York and Europe.

He is a founding partner of Empire Resorts, which developed Monticello Casino & Raceway.

Victoria, who spent a long break in the south of France this summer, enjoyed a long period in the spotlight after being chosen to represent her country in the Miss World pageant in 1993.

After her pageant days, the Scandinavian beauty was discovered by Hugh Hefner and became a Playboy Playmate.

Since her career skyrocketed, Victoria has modeled for some of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino.

Despite the glamorous veneer of her lifestyle as a young model, she revealed there was a dark side in a recent interview with Female First.

The beauty and Maurice Dabbah, considered one of Sweden’s richest businessmen, are in a long-term relationship (pictured in 2011).

Victoria said: “I started modeling very young in Paris when I was 18, I remember I was starving to put clothes on.”

‘It was an incredible experience, but you know, I did shows for Valentino and Chanel, so it was really prestigious.

‘But I never felt like it was my thing, I’m not like a skinny catwalk model, I have more curves. It was torture, I starved myself, you know, torturing myself.

‘For a girl too, you can’t take criticism, all you hear is like ‘no, no, no’ and then I went to Playboy and I could be bigger!’