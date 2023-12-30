Luke Littler reveals the UNUSUAL things he plans to spend his Ally Pally prize money on as the 16-year-old darts sensation prepares to take on legend Raymond van Barneveld.

Teenager has been the big news at the PDC World Darts Championship

Debutant Littler faces five-time world champion Van Barneveld in the round of 16

A tungsten kebab-eating teenager has already pocketed £35,000 from the event

Darts sensation Luke Littler has revealed what he plans to spend his World Championship winnings on – and it’s what’s expected of a 16-year-old.

The Runcorn teenager has become the story of Ally Pally this year and has already earned himself a guaranteed £35,000 by reaching the last 16.

‘The Nuke’ will face one of his heroes, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, 40 years his senior, in the next round on Saturday.

That could boost his tournament winnings to £50,000 guaranteed if he reaches the quarter-finals by eliminating the Dutch legend.

But Littler already knows how he’ll spend the money once his competition ends.

Luke Littler, 16, has been the story of this year’s PDC World Darts Championship.

Littler has made it through the first three rounds of the tournament with impressive performances.

He will face his hero Raymond van Barneveld in the round of 16 at the Ally Pally on Saturday.

“I always give myself Under Armor tracksuits,” he told Daily Telegraph.

And get me a new coat and get some FIFA points for my Xbox. That’s pretty much it.’

The popular FIFA football simulation was renamed EA Sports FC this year after world football’s governing body parted ways with the game maker.

Littler may also spend some of the money on driving lessons when he turns 17 on Jan. 21, saying he would “love to start driving” so his father Anthony doesn’t have to keep driving him to tournaments.

Earlier this week, Littler told talkSPORT that he plans to take his friends on a trip to Blackpool or Alton Towers after the World Championship.

‘All my friends are watching at home, we’ve always said we have to go to Blackpool or Alton Towers, so I think they’ll look at me like ‘you’re paying, Luke’ and I’ll be like ‘yeah, okay’!’

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Littler, the reigning PDC World Junior Champion who is making his debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

Arsenal stars Aaron Ramsdale (left) and Declan Rice (right) asked Luke Littler for a photo.

Ramsdale had a separate photo with Littler in which he said the darts star was “the most famous 16-year-old in the world right now.”

Littler also posed for a photo with Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek (left)

He was delighted to meet Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale, who asked him for a selfie after bumping into him in the lobby of their London hotel.

Littler went to watch Arsenal’s 2-0 Premier League defeat by West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night after the PDC and the Gunners arranged hospitality tickets for his family.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek also posed for a photo with the darts prodigy.

Littler has celebrated his oche victories by munching on kebabs in what is quickly becoming a trademark.

Earlier this week, he revealed that darts legends Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor and Michael van Gerwen gave him advice during his remarkable career.

Littler (right) posted a photo with his family enjoying the view from the Emirates Stadium hospitality section as Arsenal played West Ham on Thursday.

Taylor, who has won a record 16 world championships, has told Littler to stay focused, and van Gerwen, who has won the trophy three times, offers similar advice.

Littler told Sky Sports: “I’ve spoken to him (Taylor) at the hotel and he and Michael van Gerwen have been saying ‘keep it up’ and ‘keep your head focused’.”

“That’s all I’ve tried to do, stay sane.”