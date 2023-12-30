Sat. Dec 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Guterres: 2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope

    By

    Dec 30, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, delivered the following message for the New Year:nbsp;quot;Humanity is strongest when we stand together. 2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope. We must come together across divides for shared solutions. The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights. Letrsquo;s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together.quot; —nbsp;nbsp;Press Release

