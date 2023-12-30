See the new Chinese EV that wants to take on Tesla and Porsche

Xiaomi SU7 EV

A new Tesla rival debuted in Beijing this week.Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi designed the SU7 to challenge Tesla and Porsche.The EV will boast a top range of 500 miles — about 95 miles more than the Tesla Model S, per Xiaomi.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled a new Tesla fighter this week, marking yet another competitor for CEO Elon Musk in the critical Chinese EV market.

Xiaomi CEO Lie Jun took direct aim at Musk on Thursday at the electric car’s launch, saying the company’s goal is “to make a dream car that is as good as Porsche and Tesla,” Bloomberg reported.

The SU7 is engineered to compete with the likes of Porsche and Tesla via its “super electric motor,” Lei said, which he said can rack up speeds faster than either luxury EV brand.

Pricing is not yet known for the new EV, which is in pre-production and set to hit the Chinese market in a few months.

Here’s what we know so far about the SU7:

SU7 boasts 800 kilometers (500 miles) of range, Xiaomi said. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi SU7 The Porsche Taycan has about 246 miles of range, while the Tesla Model S has the highest battery range in CEO Elon Musk’s lineup, with 405 miles. The SU7 is set to edge out the competition with peak performance at 664 horsepower. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi The SU7 will eventually have three electric motor options, with names taken from internal combustion engines. Available first are the V6 option, rated at 295 horsepower, and the V6s, rated at 664 horsepower. That beats the 616-horsepower rating of the Porsche Taycan and the 455-horsepower rating of the Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y. Eventually, an even more powerful “HyperEngine V8s” will join the lineup, Lie said. The SU7’s battery is engineered to reach a full charge in 15 minutes. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi The car’s 101 kwh CATL cell allows for 800-volt charging, a next level in EV fast charging, Xiaomi said. The Xiaomi SU7 will be produced in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi The smartphone company will build its first electric car via a joint venture with Chinese state-owned car maker BAIC Group. The SU7 will be available in three colors. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi Xiaomi will offer the SU7 in Aqua Blue (pictured), Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green. Xiaomi said the SU7 can go 0-100 kph in 2.78 seconds. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi 100 kilometers per hour converts to about 62 miles per hour, meaning the electric car hits 0-60 mph in under three seconds. The smartphone company has engineered the SU7 to operate seamlessly with Xiaomi devices. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi The SU7 shares an operating system with Xiaomi devices, an integration that is likely to entice many buyers even at a time when EV sales in China are showing signs of slowing. SU7 will be equipped with industry-leading autonomous driving capabilities, Lei said. Xiaomi SU7 EV Xiaomi Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system has been marred by a series of recalls, leaving room for a new competitor to unseat the EV maker as a leader in driver-assist technology.

