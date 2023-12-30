Lady Victoria Hervey, 47, shows off her toned physique in a white and blue bikini on the beach in Barbados amid an explosive family dispute.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lady Victoria Hervey looked incredible as she soaked up the sun during her festive break in Barbados on Saturday, amid an explosive family feud.

The English socialite, 47, showed off her toned physique in a white and blue shell-print bikini as she walked along the beach.

Victoria removed her makeup and her blonde locks were left wet after enjoying a dip in the sea.

The star has been enjoying her stay at the luxurious Sandy Lane Hotel over the Christmas holidays.

Victoria seemed completely relaxed, despite reports of her explosive fight with Christophe De Pauw, her sister Isabella’s husband.

Victoria accused Christophe of beating his wife and insisted she “could no longer remain silent” and posted photos of Isabella’s injuries on Instagram in December after allegedly witnessing her sister’s torment at the hands of her husband.

However, that seemed to be far from Victoria’s mind as she also took to Instagram to share snaps of herself lounging on a sun lounger on the beach.

Victoria revealed that her bikini is from her own luxury swimsuit brand, Lady Ship Swim, and the star announced that she will relaunch with a new collection in 2024.

In another snap, the star cut an elegant figure in a beautiful full-length white lace sarong adorned with intricate embroidered flowers.

During this vacation, she has faced personal problems after alleging that during Isabella’s marriage her husband even left her with a fractured skull after hitting her while she was in the hospital after giving birth to their daughter.

She also claimed that Christophe had cheated on Isabella with several women and abandoned her and their three children.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, the socialite alleged that Christophe was continuing his “brutal” behavior towards his sister following their split this summer by not giving her enough money for her and their children.

She said: “I have been very fearful for his safety and mental well-being. “She felt like nothing was ever going to get better and that no one was going to find out what he was really like.

“When I spoke to one of her lawyer friends, he said, ‘Look, Victoria, you have the power to bring this to light. I give you the go-ahead, let’s do it.”

“She was so devastated and so depressed about the whole thing. A lot of it has been mental abuse, making her feel bad all the time, as well as physical abuse.”

Lady Victoria recently posted a series of images on the Stories of her Instagram account, which has 550,000 followers, showing cuts and bruises on the body of Isabella, who won Channel 4 sports reality show The Games in 2004.

The images showed the results of alleged attacks by her husband during their marital ‘nightmare’.

She accompanied the horrifying images with a series of messages, including one that said: “This story is to give other women the courage to speak out as it took my sister a long time.”

It comes after reports of Victoria’s explosive row with Christophe De Pauw, her sister Isabella’s husband, after accusing him of being a ‘wife beater’ and sharing snaps of her injuries.

Lady Isabella, 41-year-old sister of the Marquis of Bristol, claims her husband beats her

Another message said: ‘Christophe de Pauw should be locked up. He is a serial abuser. He would cheat on my sister and then punish her for it. “We have reached a point where we can no longer remain silent.”

She said: ‘My sister also found out there had been an affair before that. She basically thought she might have an affair and get back with my sister, but this time she said she wanted a divorce.

Isabella, who appeared on ITV’s Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and was named the “face of Playboy UK” that same year, later returned home from a competitive cycling trip after her husband moved and found her family home in Portugal stripped of a number of belongings.

Lady Victoria has dated numerous high-profile men over the years, from Boyzone’s Shane Lynch to Prince Andrew, but she is currently single.

Victims of domestic abuse can contact the charity Shelter via its 24/7 helpline on 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, click here. Those in an emergency situation should call 999.