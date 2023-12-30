WWE legend Killer Khan, who fought Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, dies aged 76 after “being rushed to hospital with a ruptured artery”.

The wrestling legend allegedly collapsed in one of his restaurants in Tokyo

He accomplished many things after his retirement, from music and film to business.

A WWE legend who battled iconic wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant during his career has died aged 76.

Masashi Ozawa, better known by his ring name Killer Khan, died around 10pm on Saturday after being rushed to hospital with a ruptured artery, according to reports in Japan.

The former wrestler collapsed at the counter of one of his restaurants, Jinjo Sakaba, in Tokyo, local media reported.

The Japanese star, originally from Niigata Prefecture, became a professional wrestler in 1971 and retired in 1987.

Following his retirement, Ozawa opened his restaurant Izakaya Kanchan in Shinjuku, which was forced to close in 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Japanese wrestler (right) became a professional wrestler in 1971 before retiring in 1987.

She also debuted as a singer in 2005 with Furusato Makaka, which means “Crown of Japan.”

As several high-profile WWE stars such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and John Cena have done, Ozawa also ventured into film after his retirement, appearing as a bodyguard in the film 3 Ninjas Kick Back.