    Conscription in Israel upends families as war in Gaza drags on

    Dec 30, 2023

    Of the 360,000 reservists called up for Israel’s military operations since October 7, around one-third have families to provide for. With fewer hands around the house, the partners of many reservists have had to give up work altogether. And while the Israeli government has made funds available to help those in need, some families will find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet as the war in Gaza drags on. FRANCE 24’s Luke Shrago, Ludovic de Foucaud and Alexandra Vardi bring you this report.

