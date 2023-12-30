At least 13 million people lost Medicaid this year, with Texas an epicenter of the ‘unwinding’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Erica Olenski, a single mother of three in McKinney, Texas, juggles the responsibilities of parenthood and a full-time job, plus the demands of her 5-year-old son’s brain cancer.

August was diagnosed in May 2019 and declared cancer-free the following year, although medical complications persisted. Then, in September of this year, he relapsed and restarted radiation treatment, Olenski said. About two months later, a letter arrived: The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said August and one of his siblings were no longer eligible for Medicaid and would be fired unless Olenski could provide documentation verifying their work history. he.

I had about three weeks before August lost coverage.

“It’s stressful enough going through cancer treatment with a child. I mean, pediatric cancer is horrible. It’s absolutely horrible,” Olenski said. “And then for something like this, which really seemed like an administrative issue, to threaten our sense of stability and security while we were going through something that is really traumatic, it was horrible.”

For August in particular, Medicaid was a lifeline: covering radiation and private nurses to care for him 24 hours a day, Olenski said.

Her family is one of many who, over the past eight months, have had to navigate the phenomenon called “disengagement” from Medicaid: Since April, states have been reevaluating the eligibility of program enrollees on a large scale, after a three year process. pause in eligibility checks during the Covid pandemic.

Typically, people enrolled in Medicaid (government-provided health insurance for people with low income or disabilities) go through eligibility checks each year to determine if they can renew coverage. But in March 2020, the federal government froze the checks as part of its public health emergency. So people were continuously enrolled in Medicaid and no one was disenrolled for three years.

That ended when President Joe Biden ended the emergency in the spring. Many months later, Medicaid enrollees across the country are still receiving letters like Olenski’s as part of the “disengagement” process, which is scheduled to continue through May. After that, the pre-pandemic status quo resumes.

As of December 20, at least 13 million people had been disenrolled from Medicaid in 2023, according to an analysis by KFF, a nonprofit group focused on health policy. Net enrollment in the program (as some people recently enrolled or have re-enrolled) has dropped by about 7.8 million, according to an analysis by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

“This is huge. We’ve never seen a decline like this,” said Joan Alker, the center’s executive director.

Just over 70% of Medicaid withdrawals in states with available data were due to procedural reasons, such as lack of documentation, the KFF analysis found.

Losing coverage can have life-or-death consequences, even if it is eventually reinstated.

“For someone who has a chronic illness or disability, a break in coverage can cause their existing medical condition to significantly worsen,” said Jaeson Fournier, CEO of CommUnityCare Health Centers, a federally qualified health center in Austin, Texas, with clinics. offering free and low-cost care. “We know with great certainty that people who lack access to insurance, including Medicaid, will actually forgo needed services because of cost.”

Texas is “ground zero” for eliminating Medicaid, Alker said. The state leads the United States in enrollment losses, with about 1.7 million this year, according to KFF. At the end of November, almost 990,000 renewal applications in the state had been denied for procedural reasons.

Daniel Tsai, director of the Center for Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicaid Services, said his staff met with Texas officials to review the state’s eligibility assessment process and evaluate cases in which people had lost Medicaid.

“We demanded that Texas reinstate more than 90,000 people who had been wrongfully terminated from the program,” Tsai said.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission told NBC News in a statement that it “planned this massive cancellation effort for more than a year” and that if problems arise, the commission “systematically works to resolve any issues and restore coverage of the beneficiaries if necessary. “.

Tsai said that during the pandemic, Medicaid enrollment grew to record levels. So now, the rollback process requires an “unprecedented level of effort” as states try to catch up, she said.

“We’ve never had 97 million people enrolled in the program,” Tsai said. “And we’ve never tried to do this all at once.”

Olenski, who works in health care communications, spent what he called a “defeating” few weeks calling social workers and state agencies — anyone who could help — in an attempt to maintain August Medicaid coverage. On December 1, he said, they briefly abandoned him. But the Texas Health and Human Services Commission restored August coverage the same day.

In a statement, the commission said it “did not receive a renewal application in time to redetermine eligibility for continued Medicaid coverage” for August.

“HHSC takes every step possible to provide benefits to eligible Texans as quickly as possible,” the statement added. “We have taken several steps, including leveraging technology and standardizing on-the-job training, to improve the eligibility process.”

However, Marisol García, financial assistant for CommUnityCare Health Centers, said some people have lost their Medicaid benefits without even realizing it.

“We’ve seen a lot of patients who have no idea that their Medicaid has ended,” Garcia said. “We’ve been constantly busy all the time.”

Children have been significantly affected by the reduction: net enrollment of children in Medicaid decreased by more than 3.2 million this year, according to the georgetown analysis. In September, the US Department of Health and Human Services Announced that half a million children had regained coverage after the federal government worked with states to address renewal processing issues.

Olenski said her fight to keep August on Medicaid required “every ounce of extra time” she had, hours she doesn’t think she should have had to spend.

“My son is a patient with an active brain tumor who is undergoing active treatment. If someone tells me it’s a paperwork issue, I don’t care, so they have to figure it out,” she said. “That’s not my job. My job is to be his father and advocate for him, and I deserve to be his mother.”