NNA -nbsp;Our correspondent reported that at approximately 3:15 pm today, Israeli occupation aircraft launched an airstrike on the city of Bint Jbeil, targeting a house in the Al-Baraka neighborhood,nbsp;causing damage to many homes and cars surrounding it.

Ambulance and civil defense teams rushed to the scene to inspect the damage and remove rubble.

A wounded person was transferred to the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil.

=========== R.K