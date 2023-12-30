Resistance targets enemy positions

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following: quot;In support of our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters conducted an aerial attack with an attacking drone at 01:50 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023, targeting Al-Ramtha site and its garrison in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and accurately hitting its objective.quot;

In another statement, the Resistance also declared that its fighters quot;targeted, at 12:40 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023, a gathering of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers in Har Addir Forest with appropriate weapons. The operation resulted in a direct hit, causing casualties among all the enemy force members, including fatalities and injuries.quot;

