‘Mean Streets’ actor Richard Romanus dies at 80

Richard Romanus, the tough character actor best known for his role as Michael Longo, the Little Italy loan shark who messes with Robert De Niro’s Johnny Civello in Martin Scorsese’s film. bad streets, has died. She was 80 years old.

Romanus died Dec. 23 at a private hospital in Volos, Greece, said his son, Robert Romanus. The Hollywood Reporter.

Romanus played prominent voice roles for Ralph Bakshi in 1977. magicians (as the elf warrior Weehawk) and 1982 Hey, you look good’ (as the leader of a 1950s greaser gang), and in between, he played taxi driver Harry Canyon in another animated film, Heavy metal (1981).

He also appeared in four episodes of The sopranos as Richard LaPenna, the on-again, off-again husband of Lorraine Bracco’s Jennifer Melfi, from 1999 to 2002.

In bad streets (1973), the character of Romanus is famous lack of respect by Johnny when he leans on him for his money.

“You know, Michael, you make me laugh,” Civello says. “You see, I borrow money all over this neighborhood, left and right, from everyone, and I never pay it back. So I can’t borrow money from anyone anymore, right? So who would I let me borrow money from but you?

“I’m borrowing money from you, because you’re the only idiot around here I can borrow money from without paying it back, right? You know, because that’s what you are, that’s what I think of you, an asshole. You’re smiling because you’re an idiot. You’re a fucking idiot! I’ll tell you something else, I fuck you right where you breathe, because I don’t give a shit about you or anyone else.

Michael, of course, get your revenge on the way to Brooklyn.

The son of a dentist, Richard Joseph Romanus was born on February 8, 1943 in Barre, Vermont, and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut. He graduated with a degree in philosophy from Xavier University of Cincinnati in 1964 and spent a year in law school before studying acting with Lee Strasberg at Carnegie Hall.

In 1970, he appeared in episodes of Mission Impossible and The mod squad and in the TV movie starring David Janssen Night chase before being hired bad streets.

Her iconic scene with De Niro came on the penultimate day of filming, Scorsese recalled in Andy Dougan’s 2011 book, Untouchable: Robert De Niro.

“Something had happened between Bobby and Richard because the animosity between them in that scene is real and I played with that,” the director said. “They had irritated each other to the point where I think they really wanted to kill each other. I kept filming take after take of Bobby yelling all these insults while the crew got really angry.”

Romanus said De Niro got really angry when he saw him laughing during the tirade. “By laughing he was saving face. “He thought I should be furious, but I had no control over my reactions,” he said. “Sometimes the reaction you get from your acting partner is not what you want. Then you just have to react to it. But in this scene I laughed organically. I thought Bobby was very funny when he did those things. And he looked ridiculous.”

Romanus spent the rest of the decade appearing on shows like stem, kojak, Starsky and Hutch, The Rockford Files and Hawaii Five-O and in the movie Russian roulette (1975).

In 1981-82, he landed a regular role as a detective. Lt. Charlie Gunzer on ABC’s ultra-violent police show Shock forcestarring Robert Stack and produced by Aaron Spelling, but the series was canceled after 20 episodes.

From left to right: Michael Goodwin, Robert Stack, Dorian Harewood, Trisha Noble and Richard Romanus from the 1981-82 series Shock force. Robert Phillips / Everett Collection

He played another cop in another short-lived ABC series, Dirty gamein 1981.

Romanus’ resume included the movies. sitting ducks (1980), call protocol (1984), The trip to the couch (1988), Oscar (1991), point of no return (1993), Cops and robbers (1994), Nailed (2001) and The young black stallion (2003) and television work in Hill Street Blues, The A team, MacGyver, Cagney and Lacey and New York Police Blue.

In addition to his son, he is survived by his second wife, Oscar-nominated costume designer Anthea Sylbert (The rosemary baby, Chinatown, Julia), whom she married in August 1985, and her younger brother, Robert Romanus, who played Mike Damone in Fast times at Ridgemont High.

Twenty-three years ago, Romanus and Sylbert moved to the Greek city of Skiathos, and he wrote about the experience in Act III: A small island in the Aegeanpublished in 2011. In addition, he is the author of two novels set in the country, from 2011. Chrysalis and 2014 The echo of Matoula.

The couple, who were declared honorary citizens of Skiathos in 2021, also wrote and produced two Lifetime telefilms, 1998. Give up the ghost and 1999 If you believe (the latter got them a WGA nomination).

Romanus’s first wife was the actress and singer Tina Bohlmann. They were married from 1967 until their divorce in 1975.