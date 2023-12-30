Pennsylvania residents left terrorized after finding notes about JFK, terror-riots, SS and Lord of the Rings inside SEALED packets of Lucky Charms, Lindt Chocolate and chai tea

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pennsylvania residents were left terrified by mysterious notes found inside sealed food packages referencing JFK, the terrorist riots, the SS and The Lord of the Rings.

Cryptic notes have been discovered in common grocery items, including Lucky Charms, Lindt Chocolate, and Chai tea, purchased at several stores in northeastern Pennsylvania and across the state.

Joe Miller of Sugarloaf Township couldn’t believe his eyes when he found a folded piece of paper containing messages from the secret society in a box of Lucky Charm S’mores cereal he bought last week.

‘It just bothers me. The note really… is the note that really bothers me. These notes are found inside foods like children’s food,” Miller said. WBRE.

He immediately reported the discovery to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local media.

Pennsylvania residents were terrified by mysterious notes referencing JFK, terrorist riots, the SS and The Lord of the Rings discovered inside sealed food packages. Joe Miller of Sugarloaf Township showed what he found in his Lucky Charm S’mores cereal.

The notes contain a mix of words with references to current events and conspiracy theories.

“I opened the box… I poured it into my bowl and out came this paper that was folded like this,” Miller said, adding that he purchased the cereal at a Luzerne County grocery store.

More than a dozen people in the area have expressed concern about the notes, and two area congressmen have promised to investigate.

The notes contain a mix of words with references to current events and conspiracy theories.

In an interview with WBRE on Tuesday, Miller, who bought the cereal at a Luzerne County supermarket, said, “I opened the box… I poured it into my bowl and out came this paper that was folded like this.” ,’

‘Oh, I was devastated. I mean, she didn’t even want to eat the cereal, even though I still have the box here.

‘I’m probably not going to eat it. I don’t know what’s inside the cereal or if this note has anything to it.

Another resident of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, revealed that she found a similar cryptic note in a sealed box of Chai tea.

“It’s a little disturbing that this can happen in sealed bags. Things like this are a little disconcerting to me,” Chris said.

Other neighbors also shared their experiences on social media.

One told WBRE on Facebook: ‘Found one several months ago and just last month in Lindt dark chocolate. They were purchased from different retailers. I tried to investigate but found nothing.

In an interview with WBRE on Tuesday, Miller explained how he bought the cereal and stumbled upon the disturbing notes on a normal night, like any other.

The notes contain words like terrorist riots, JFK warned about the SS and The Lord of the Rings. But the news station has chosen not to reveal the specific content of the note.

Images showing similar messages have circulated on social media for months, as several users shared the notes they found on food packages.

The news station chose not to reveal the name of the store where the cereal was purchased or the specific content of the note.

But images showing similar messages have been circulating on social media for months. with multiple users sharing what they found in the food packages.

One note reads: ‘SECRET Societies’ (SS) links to terrorists and mass shootings…are not reported. JFK/Lincoln/Wilson warned about the SS. A secret sign/symbol. Sys unites the SS. The symbols of him relate to Saturn, Lord of the Rings / Time.

The Reddit user who shared the image said: ‘I opened my girlfriend’s cereal and found this super strange message from the Secret Society? It seems silly, but it’s still pretty strange.

The post has sparked overwhelming reactions, including one person who decided to collect posts showing cryptic messages on food boxes.

‘Ooh, there’s another note!’ the person wrote in the comments. ‘There’s a mysterious guy going around putting them in random places. “I think I’m going to start collecting posts that show this kind of thing.”

The social media user who found the note later confirmed that, like Miller and Chris, they also reside in Pennsylvania.

Congressman Dan Meuser (pictured) said he will look for answers: ”So we will stay in touch with our contacts at the FBI and the FDA. Anything we can discover and can legally share, we will.

Congressman Dan Meuser said, “We’re definitely going to be on top of this.” If it is worrying to our constituents, as it clearly is, it is worrying to us.

‘Therefore, we will remain in touch with our contacts at the FBI and FDA. “Anything we can discover and can legally share, we will.”

Congressman Matt Cartwright called the note “a strange joke.”

He added that there have been no indications that people have become ill after eating products in which the notes have been found, but he doesn’t want to take any chances.

‘We want to know who is doing this. Obviously it’s someone’s idea of ​​a weird joke. But you don’t want it to go any further than that. ‘

The Food and Drug Administration said it is aware of the incidents in a statement.

A spokesperson said: ‘The FDA is aware of the situation. The agency evaluates product defects and other complaints it receives.

“Consumers who have recently purchased items that they suspect have been tampered with should not use the product and should return it to the point of sale.”